We’re committed to ITU’s BSG programme – FG

By Emmnauel Elebeke

ABUJA – The federal government has assured that Nigeria will join the International Communication Union (ITU) in the Bridging the Standardization Gap (BSG) programmes by facilitating the efficient participation of Nigeria in ITU’s standard-making processes and hands-on sessions during the year.

The minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu gave the assurance while delivering his address on the occasion of 2019 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day marked on Friday in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by the Director Radio Monitoring & Survey, Engr. Kilyobas Binga said the ministry is committed to forward-looking policies that will enable citizens, businesses and societies to prosper while mitigating the possible adverse effects that can accompany economic change.

This he said will encourage investment and promote development of digital economies, while building an inclusive digital future for its citizens.

He stated that it is also one of the strategic objectives of ITU’s standardization sector (ITU-T) to address the disparities in the ability of developing countries, relative to developed ones, to access, implement and influence ITU’s international standards

“The overarching goal of the Bridging the Standardization Gap (BSG) programme is to facilitate increased participation of developing countries in standardization, to ensure that developing countries experience the economic benefits of associated technological development, and to better reflect the requirements and interests of developing countries in the standards-development process,” he added.

The minister therefore called on International Telecommunication Union, ITU member states, industry players, academia and UN sister agencies and other stakeholders to support ITU’s Bridging the Standardization Gap, BSG programme for the prosperity and well-being of their citizens.

‘‘Nigeria will be joining the ITU in BSG programme by facilitating the efficient participation of Nigeria in ITI’s standard-making processes and hands-on session in the course of the year.

‘‘Let us digital immigrants and natives celebrate this year’s WTIS Day in confidence and joy. Let each of us renew our pledge to do our utmost to tap the power of the ICTs and technologies to build a more creative, connected and smart Nigeria.’’

He further called on governments at all levels in Nigeria and all stakeholders in collaboration with other concerned bodies to put up stiff measures that would bridge the standardization gap.

The WTIS day is celebrated annually on 17 may since 1969 to mark the founding of the ITU and the signing of the first international telegraph convention in 1865.