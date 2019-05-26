We recorded 40 percent drop in pipeline points’ vandalism in February – NNPC

No fewer than 137 pipelines points were vandalised in February which represents a 40 per cent drop when compared to the reported incident in January, according to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The corporation made the fact known in its Monthly Financial and Operation report released in Abuja, on Sunday.

It said: “A breakdown of the report indicated that in February 2019, a total of 137 pipeline points were vandalised which translated to 40 per cent drop from the 230 points vandalised in January 2019.’’

It noted that Mosimi-Ibadan petroleum products pipeline accounted for 72 per cent of the breaks while Kaduna, Port-Harcourt, Warri and Gombe lines made up the remaining 28 per cent.

The report attributed the drop in the line break to efforts by NNPC, the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate pipeline vandalism.