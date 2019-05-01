We need to urgently change strategy, tactics border management — DG NAPTIP

By Esther Onyegbula

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli has called for an urgent change in strategy and tactics used to checkmate activities of human traffickers.

The DG made the call at an Advocacy and sensitisation campaign organised by International Organization for Migration (IOM) at Seme-Krake border.

Okah-Donli noted that there is an urgent need for a change in strategy and tactics by everyone charged with border management, this is because thousands of young Nigerians, especially young boys and girls are trafficked through the Nigeria borders every year to places like, Benin, Togo, Cote’divore, Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Apart from those are trafficked to other parts of Africa and the rest of the world. The merging trend is now, mass movement by air to places like Saudi-Arabia, Oman, Dubai were most of our girls are killed, most of their organs are used for false domestic servitude and worst for prostitution.

Nigerians are forced into sex and labour slavery in the most horrendous conditions imaginable.

A lot of our young people are being traumatised daily by wicked human traffickers who force them to sleep with as many as twenty men a day, animals and so on. They work as long as 18-20 hours a day as domestic servants. As a matter of fact in the Middle East they are referred to as slaves and not by their names.”

Okah-Donli explained that, “this is why we must take steps to eradicate the porous nature of our borders through the deployment of technology and regular patrols plus huge roles of patriotism. In spite of the Economic Community of West Africa States protocol on free movement of person and goods, every person passing through international borders must possess at a minimum a valid international passport or the ECOWAS travelling certificates.

You must have the courage to enforce these provisions, otherwise human traffickers would continue to connive with some unscrupulous officers to hide under this excuses to continue to traffic our young ones into slavery and death while they enrich their pockets. Human traffickers reap a whooping sum of 150 billion naira annually, even as about 30 million people are held in slavery across the world.

Lamenting, Okah-Donli noted that massive corruption has been fingered as the major problem fuelling human trafficking through the borders. Intelligence received from most of those rescued victims, who are in our shelters have shown that they don’t even possess any form of travelling documents but they are allowed to move freely within the borders.