We must restore peace, unity by all lawful means – Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has reiterated that everything possible must be done within the ambit of the law by all to ensure peace and unity of the nation.

In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Mark expressed worries that Nigeria should have been making more progress but for the challenges of instability, insecurity and unity in parts of the country.

Senator Mark was speaking to his constituents, politicians and paramount rulers in his Otukpo, Benue State, country home Saturday.

Experience, he said has taught him that nobody can live a life of isolation, “therefore, we need each other to make life meaningful and worth living”.

He acknowledged that in the course of human existence, there must be some disagreements but such can be remedied through agreeable and acceptable standards of behaviour or a resort to acceptable reconciliation methods.

He however canvassed for justice in all its ramifications to ensure that people do not resort to self help to address infractions.

Senator Mark thanked his people for the opportunity to serve in the Senate for 20 years, saying “with your votes, prayers and support, I am quitting the Senate as the longest serving Senator and till date, the longest serving president of the Senate.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you. In or out of public office, I will continue to promote the course of peace and unity in the land and the nation at large”.

He listed projects attracted to his constituency to include but not limited to the multi-Billion naira Loko/Oweto bridge and road nearing completion, the Otobi water Dam, the university of Health Sciences, Otukpo, the campus of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Otukpo study centre as well as key government appointments.

Senator Mark admitted that he may not have actualize all the programmes and policies, he envisaged but “I did my best. I am sure history will be kind to me”.

Also speaking, the Deputy governor of Benue State, Benson Abonu, said the state is most fortunate to have a leader like Senator Mark, pointing out that the history of this country cannot be complete without reference to him as one of the stabilizing hands in the country.

The Deputy governor praised Mark for his integrity and courage which he exhibited in his 20 years sojourn of meritorious service in the senate.

His successor Comrade Abba Moro paid glowing tribute to Mark for his exploits in the Senate, chief of which was his stable leadership of the Senate for eight uninterrupted years.

The state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Sir, John Ngbede described Senator Mark as one of the brightest and fertile minds that have presided over the upper legislative house.

All the traditional rulers led by the Och’ Idoma HRH Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa IV, showered encomiums on Senator Mark for being a good and worthy ambassador of the Benue people.

His exploits in the National Assembly, the paramount ruler added should be reference point for future leaders.