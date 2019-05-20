We didn’t give pre-conditions for peace in Rivers, APC replies Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, has said it did not request Governor Nyesom Wike to complete projects started by the previous administration as pre-condition for accepting the olive branch offered by him (governor).

Spokesman of APC in the state, Chris Finebone, in a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, noted that no such pre-conditions were issued in whatever form, publicly or privately, as claimed by the governor in a broadcast.

Finebone said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we stand by the suggestions made through Senator Andrew Uchendu at a press conference on the way out of the current state of insecurity our dear state is wallowing in.

“We have no doubt that if the Wike government had not abandoned, but improved upon the security architecture put on ground by the Amaechi administration, including the C4i infrastructure; if the various human capital development projects and programmes, such as foreign scholarships, were not abandoned/discontinued but continued, and consolidated upon by the Wike government.

‘If the various projects such as RSSDA, Songhai Farm, Banana Farm, Buguma Fish Farm and many others that provided employment for our people were not abandoned or destroyed by the current government,the present killings and large-scale insecurity would have been stamped out or, at least, stemmed significantly.”

Finebone noted that APC only gave Wike suggestions that would help his administration, adding that they were not pre-conditions.

“We believe that the widespread hopelessness and despondency bedevilling our youths is, to a high degree, the cause of the present insecurity pervading our land.

“We unequivocally insist that these suggestions freely offered remain suggestions and not pre-conditions in any way. Our interest remains the wellbeing of the people and all residents of our dear state.”