Sporting Vanguard crew led by its group sports editor, Tony Ubani, Jacob Ajom, and John Egbokhan, analyse the possible outcome of the Europa Cup final between English Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea later today (Wednesday, 29 May 2019).

The crew also took a moment to x-ray the performance and chances of the Flying Eagles in the ongoing U-20 World Cup in Poland.

