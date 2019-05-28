Waive drums support for Omo-Agege as DSP

Perez Brisibe

The member-elect for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency in the House of Representatives, Rev Francis Ejiroghene Waive has called on Senators of the 9th National Assembly to vote for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President.

Rev Waive who spoke to journalists on the need to have loyal party men as leaders of the 9th Assembly, praised Senator Omo-Agege’s patriotism, courage, loyalty to party and country as well as his hard work in all committees where he functioned in the 8th Assembly.

He added that with Omo-Agege as a Deputy Senate President alongside other leaders of the National Assembly, there will be a more mutual understanding between the legislature and executive arms of government.

Recalling that without Senator Omo-Agege’s support his victory at the party primaries would have been hijacked, Rev Waive said Senator Omo-agege has continued to support him ever since adding that the distinguished Senator is a true party man and fighter for truth and justice.

“With Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, we can be sure of an upper chamber where fellow Senators will be treated with respect and dignity”. Rev Waive said.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is my political leader and I belong to his camp any day. My prayers continue to go up for his success everyday,” he added

