Wagner named new Schalke coach after securing safety

Schalke named David Wagner as their new coach on Thursday just days after the Bundesliga side secured their place in the German top flight.

The 47-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Schalke, who said in a statement that he will take over for the start of next season.

“I know from personal experience just how strong Schalke 04 can be when the team, club, and the fans are all working together,” Wagner told the club website.

Wagner, who played for Schalke between 1995 and 1997, was axed by Huddersfield Town in January as they tried in vain to save their Premier League status.

“Being able to immerse myself in this environment once more and being able to help turn the situation around were big factors in my decision to return to the Bundesliga,” added Wagner.

He replaces Huub Stevens, also a member of the club’s board, who coached Schalke to Bundesliga safety confirmed by a goalless draw at home to Augsburg on Sunday.

Schalke are 15th in the Bundesliga, seven points from the relegation zone with two games to play.

