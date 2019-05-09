Wabba says fight against indecent employment, a priority

By Victor Young

IN the meantime, in a joint May Day speech by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterpart, President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, sounded a note of warning to employers who have penchant for casualisation and outsourcing of workers among others, that the fight against indecent employment is a priority for Organised Labour

Reading the joint speech at the Eagle Square venue of the National May Day Rally, Wabba said: “The struggle against casualisation and outsourcing is a priority for our domestic and global campaign. It is an avenue to build workers’ power.

Workers’ value cannot be a commodity that can be discarded at will. We will strive to always uphold the dignity of labour. Our priority going forward, is to ensure that casualisation and outsourcing of labour becomes a thing of the past in Nigeria.

We call on the Organised Private Sector to continue to work with us to engage employers that want to enslave Nigerian workers. The truth is that where you allow casual work, you cannot have decent work, workers’ wages are unduly withheld, workers’ maternity privileges are frozen, in addition to many other injustices.

“Of concern to us is the pattern of anti-unionisation posture by employers of labour in the public and private sectors. We wish to remind all employers that our laws allow all workers to exercise their freedom of association to belong to unions of their choice in line with the provisions of ILO Convention 87 and Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There are many telecommunication companies yet to comply with our laws on industrial relations. We warn such companies that they should expect organised labour soon at their doorsteps as we will increase picketing activities against such roguish corporate entities.”