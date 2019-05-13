Vigilantes rescue 2 brothers from kidnappers in Delta, kill 3 suspects

As mother, aunt of Delta monarch regain freedom

By Perez Brisibe

ISIOKOLO—Two brothers were rescued from a kidnappers’ den inside Egbo forest of Kokori by a team of vigilante operatives from Kokori community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, killing three of the suspected kidnappers during a gun duel.

The incident came as the mother and aunt of the Pere of Kabowei kingdom, HRM Shedrack Erbulu Aduo III, were released by their abductors three weeks after they were kidnapped.

According to family sources, the mother of the monarch, Queen Elizabeth Erebulu, and her sister, Mrs. Okee Yawoma, were released after a ransom of N11 million was allegedly paid to the hoodlums, who kidnapped them at their respective homes on April 17.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “They were released on Friday at about 2:35 am after the payment of N11 million ransom.”

On the rescue of the two brothers, a security source at Isiokolo Police Divisional headquarters, gave their names as Aaron Iliya and Felix Iliya adding that they were rescued last Friday after spending three days in the kidnapper’s den following their abduction at Otumara community.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The vigilante operatives invaded the den of the kidnappers and a gun duel ensued leading to the death of three of the suspected kidnappers identified as Richard Omoveke, Onoriode Madefo and Samson Ezekiel while a fourth suspect identified as Efeture Omorite, escaped with bullet wounds.”

Contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, directed all inquiries to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area for details.