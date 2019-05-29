VIDEO: What Pres Buhari must do in next four years ― PDP publicity secretary

The Lagos State publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Taofik Gani, has emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari should focus on nation-building in his second term in office.

While speaking on VanguardLive on Inauguration Day on the programme, View from the Opposition, Mr Gani explained the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by President Buhari should ensure the security of lives and properties and a better life for the people of Nigeria.

