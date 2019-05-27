VIDEO: Pupil hosts Sporting Vanguard show on VanguardLive on Children’s Day

Jasmine Chris, a pupil of CAC Nursery and Primary School, Agege played host to Sporting Vanguard crew of group sports editor, Tony Ubani, Jacob Ajom, and John Egbokhan, on VanguardLive to mark the 27 May 2019 Children’s Day.

Pupils from 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State are expected to take over journalism duties as they anchor different programmes from the Today in the Newspaper, to interviews, sports, and presentations on ‘Nigeria of our Dream.’

