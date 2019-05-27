Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: How child abuse can be tackled ― Okoro, Child Protection Coordinator

On 7:26 pmIn Newsby Comments

The Lagos State coordinator of Child Protection Network, Mrs Ngozi Okoro, has explained that parents must pay adequate attention to their children as a mean of tackling child abuse.

Child abuse
Opemipo Ajumobi hosts state coordinator, Child Protection Network, Mrs Ngozi Okoro

Mrs Okoro explained that children must not be unnecessarily friendly to neighbours or relatives as some of them could take advantage of their naivety.

ALSO READ: Girls who are mothers at ages they should be in school(Opens in a new browser tab)

Speaking at the Children’s Day edition at VanguardLive, Mrs Okoro, hosted by Opemipo Ajumobi of Queen’s College, Yaba.

Vanguard


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.