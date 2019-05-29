(VIDEO) Childhood cancer: Govt should have more political will, experts say

Victor Ogunyinka

Experts have submitted that the Federal Government of Nigeria, in this new political administration, should have more political will to control the growing menace of childhood cancer.

From left: Good Health Weekly co-host, Chioma Obinna, CEO, Children Living With Cancer Foundation, Dr Nneka Nwobbi and Paediatric Oncologist Consultant, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Edamisan Temiye,Speaking at Good Health Weekly on VanguardLive (every Wednesday, 10.30am co-hosted by Health Editor, Sola Ogundipe and Chioma Obinna), the experts explained that neglect of childhood cancer is worrisome and affecting the adequate attention needed to tackle the disease.

The experts, Professor Edamisan Temiye, Paediatric Oncologist Consultant, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Dr Nneka Nwobbi, CEO, Children Living With Cancer Foundation, agreed that childhood cancer has been overwhelmed by other cancers like breast, cervix, prostate among others.

