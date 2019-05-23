Breaking News
Translate

Video: Buhari in closed-door meeting with Govs, others

On 3:32 pmIn News, Politicsby Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with Governors of the 36 States of the Federation at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Kaduna Rep members-elect reaffirm support for Gbajabiamila(Opens in a new browser tab)

The meeting, being presided over by the President is on the Police Council Meeting (PCM).

Details soon…

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.