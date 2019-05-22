Vector drums support for ‘Street Voices’

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular Nigerian music superstar, Ogunmefun Olanrewaju, popularly known as Vector tha Viper graced the maiden edition of ‘Street Voices,’ a youth advocacy event, which held penultimate Friday at the Yusuf Grillo Hall,Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

According to the rapper, prevailing harsh living conditions have pushed most youths into surviving by any means possible “Street Voices is not about thuggery and rough life, but an advocacy group to address the challenges facing youths in the 21st century. Nobody wants to be on the streets, but the condition has pushed some into doing what they are not supposed to do. An advocacy group like Street Voices could be a forum to lend their voices.

[READ ALSO]

“The youths need to adopt good mentors, rather than those who will lure them into fraudulent activities. The Internet age should afford the youths an opportunity to make better and informed choices. But the Federal Government must play its own role also. I see an advocacy group like Street Voices as a forum to lend their voices to critical issues affecting the youth and the Nigerian society as a whole” he said.

On his part, Mr Rasaq Ivori – a communication Strategist and the brain behind ‘Street Voices, said the conference became necessary for youths to have a voice. Ivori called on youths to be actively involved in politics, in order to contribute to future policies that affect them.

“Street Voices has always been a shoreline between the government and the people. We came up with the Lagos Youth Conference Initiative because we noticed that if we continue to say that young people can run, how viable and realistic is it for a 21 or 27 years old person to come out and run against seasoned politicians like the Bukola Sarakis of the country. The youths need to be active in government policies, not just talking about it on social media; they need to amplify their voices under one umbrella. The only way the voices of youths can be heard is when they come together and speak under one umbrella about their challenges and how to address them.”

VANGUARD