Vatebra Tech Hub to empower small start-ups

By Ephraim Oseji

ICT Company Vatebra Limited alongside the Bank of Industry opened the Vatebra Tech Hub in Ajah. The Hub prides itself as an innovative community for startups, visionaries, creative minds and moguls in the tech space with a focus of turning ideas into business solutions and eventually to market.

The Tech Hub, financed by the Bank of Industry, aims to encourage and empower small start-ups to ideate and scale to become global brands; by this, they also strive to build a network of tech entrepreneurs by positioning them for future technological advancements.

Strategically located in the heart of Ajah, a densely populated part of Lagos, the hub targets the technologically excluded ones by offering opportunities that brings them onboard and support them to contribute to the general tech ecosystem of Nigeria and Africa at large.

Some of the offerings at the hub includes short, intermediary and professional tech training, private offices and co-work spaces, incubator and accelerator program for start-ups and budding entrepreneurs with genius tech-driven business ideas, tech meet ups and a robotics lab which will help foster education, research & development.

Speaking on the initiative the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan said, “It is our belief that if we help to organize this and give the young ones a place where they can meet they can actually generate income from their skills rather than say the youths are into fraud. You make more money writing programs, doing other profitable things than engage in fraud”.