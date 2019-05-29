VAT falls by 3% to N289bn in Q1’19 — NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The nation’s Value Added Tax (VAT) generated in the first quarter of 2019 (Q1’19) fell by 3.0 percent to N289 billion from N298 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Q4’18).

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its VAT report for Q1’19 posted on its website.

According to the bureau, the N289 billion generated in Q1’19 comprises N137.06 billion generated as Non-Import VAT locally, N98.97billion generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign and N5.01 billion was generated as Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Import VAT.

Vanguard analysis of data from the bureau showed that the Non-Import VAT generated locally declined by 0.7 percent to N137 billion in Q1’19 from N138 billion in Q4’18 while the Non-Import VAT for foreign grew by 106 percent to N99 billion in Q1’19 from N48 billion in Q4’18. The NCS import VAT declined by 37 percent to N53 billion in Q1’19 from N112 billion in Q4’18.

The report stated: “Sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) data for Q1 2019 reflected that the sum of N289.04 billion was generated as VAT in Q1’19 as against N298.01billion generated in Q4’18 and N269.79 billion generated in Q1’18 representing 3.01 percent decrease Quarter-on-Quarter and 7.13 percent increase Year-on-Year.

“Other manufacturing generated the highest amount of VAT with N31.42 billion generated and closely followed by Professional Services generating N24.31billion, Commercial and Trading generating N14.92bn while Mining generated the least and closely followed by Pharmaceutical, Soaps & Toiletries and Textile and Garment

Industry with N59.88 million, N201.58 million and N298.14 million generated respectively.

“Out of the total amounted generated in Q1’19, N137.06 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N98.97 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N5.01billion was generated as NCS-Import VAT.”