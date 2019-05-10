UTME: We’ll release results Saturday – JAMB

By Joseph Erunke

THREE weeks after keeping candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, in the dark, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, JAMB, Friday, declared that the examination would be released Saturday.

The announcement came as the board paraded a staff for allegedly duping an admission seeker of the sum of N25,000.

JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyode, speaking to newsmen at the board’s headquarters,in Abuja, said the declaration will precede a meeting holding Friday evening.

He said: ”We are holding a meeting now so we can have all the details available by tomorrow. We are releasing our results tomorrow.”

He, however, did not speak further on the issue.

Oloyode later paraded a staff, whose identity was given as Adamu Musa Matthew, for allegedly duping an admission seeker of the sum of N25,000.

He said his action was informed by the need to let the public know that JAMB was not only fighting fraud outside but also within its house.

According to him: “We are not hiding anything, even internally, we are doing internal scrutiny. Anybody caught will face the full wrath of the law.”

Mr Adamu, a staff of the board in the Information and Technology Services Department, speaking to newsmen, admitted collecting the said amount.

According to him, the money was given to him by one Mr Damilola Bakare to help seek admission for a family friend.

Hear him: ”I later told him the 2018 admission has closed and I cannot do anything again. I gave him N10,000 out of the N25,000 so I am owing him N15,000,” he said.

Appearing remorseful, the accused begged his employers to temper justice with mercy.

Also speaking, the accuser, a 23-year-old Corps member and graduate of the University of Ilorin, Damilola Bakare, explained that he paid the money to secure admission for a family friend in the 2018 admission.

He said he had, for several times, demanded the refund of the money from the accused to no avail, a development, he said, necessitated him to report the matter to the JAMB Registrar in person.

Mr Bakare gave the name of the admission seeker as one 28-year-old Miss Olayode, who he said, applied to study Nursing, after spending eight years at home looking for admission into tertiary institution.

He said: ”I was not the person directly involved. It was Miss Olayode’s father that contacted me to help with his daughter admission. The father transferred the money directly to Mr Adamu.”