UTME blind candidate, others decry frustration in accessing results

By Dayo Adesulu

A physically challenged UTME candidate, Miss Rukayat Ramon Taiwo has called on the authorities of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB to please release her results.

Taiwo was one of the 139 blind candidates who registered and sat for the 2019 UTME at the University of Lagos, (UNILAG), UTME location for the blind.

Taiwo who spoke with Vanguard lamented that she had used the code 55019 to check her result several times without success.

She said: “ I am female blind student, I sat for the UTME this year 2019. I have tried using the code 55019 but the response was that the GSM no is incorrect.

“ This are my details. My registration number is 96481177ah my GSM line is 09090209840.”

Another candidate, Miss Adeshina Omowunmi Omolara said: “I have tried sending the word ‘RESULT to 55019’ severally but keep getting this reply, ‘Under Processing’. My profile is : 1079304141.”

Also complained through our online complained platform were over a hundred candidates, claiming they were yet to get their UTME results.

Miss Ajani F. Adenike said: “I haven’t seen my results after trying several times with the GSM line 08035155167 that I used for registration.

While JAMB had said that over 1.3 millions candidates who sat for the examination had received their results, many candidates are still complaining that they were yet to access theirs.

Some of them said when they checked their results it indicated absent, insisting that they sat for the UTME.

A candidate said: “When I checked my result it displayed: “Invalid or you did not sit for the exams.”

Other group of candidates also lamented that the GSM lines they registered with had been stolen or lost, hence they could not access their results.

“I lost the SIM I used for my UTME registration. Is there any other means to check my result?,” said a candidate through a text message.