Use of plastic bags in Nigeria may be prohibited if …

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – A bill to stop the manufacturing, importation and use of all plastic bags for commercial and household packaging in Nigeria may soon be passed into law by the House of Representatives.

The bill was considered by the members in the Committee of the Whole Tuesday.

It was principally enacted to address the harmful effects of those plastic bags on the oceans, rivers, lakes, forests, environment, wildlife as well as human beings and also to relieve pressure on landfills and waste management.

Its long titled is “A Bill for an Act to among other things, Prohibit the Use, Manufacture and Importation of all Plastic Bags used for Commercial and Household Packaging in order to Address their Harmful Impacts on the Oceans, Rivers, Lakes, Forests, Environment, Wildlife as well as Human Beings and also to Relieve Pressure on Landfills and Waste Management; and for Related Matters (HB. 1437).”

According to the details of the bill, offenders would be made to pay either N500.000 as fine or a jail term of three years just as it prescribed N5 million fine for a corporate organizations.

The details included: “Prohibition of Plastic bag.

” (1) The use, manufacturing, Importation or sale of Plastic bag is prohibited. (2) A Retailer shall offer a paper bag to the Customer at a point of sale.

“Any-a. Retailer who provide Customer with the plastic bag at a point of sale is guilty of an offence;

“b. Person who manufacture plastic bag for the purpose of selling is guilty of an offence

“c. Person who imports plastic bag whether as a carryout bag or for sale is guilty of an offence.

Penalties

“2(1) Any person found guilty of the offences under clause 1 shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Five Hundred Thousand naira (N500,000) or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“Any company or organization found guilty of the offence provided in clause 1 shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding Five Million Naira.”