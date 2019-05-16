US Consulate to build new office at Eko Atlantic City

By Kingsley Adegboye

The United States Consul General in Lagos, Mr. John Bray on yesterday disclosed that the US government had acquired about 50,000 square metres of land at the upcoming Eko Atlantic City in Lagos for the Consulate’s new head office.

Bray who made the disclosure at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos during the signing of the engagement between the U.S. government officials and developers and promoters of Eko Atlantic City led by Mr. Ronald Chagoury, the Executive Chairman of South EnergyX Nigeria, said the decision to build a new consulate in the new City was to afford Nigerians better and more access to its services.

According to the Consul General, “This is another demonstration that the United States is committed to Nigeria and her citizens. What we currently have as a Consulate General was constructed in the ‘70s. So, we have acquired a land in Eko Atlantic City to build a new consulate better and more accessible to Nigerians and others coming to visit for visas and other services’’.

Bray added that the U.S. government was proud to be participating in the Eko Atlantic City project, adding that the new consulate would further strengthen the U.S./Nigeria relations.

He said that the City was selected for its world-class infrastructure, security and designs of modern cities, reassuring the consulate’s commitment to working with Nigerians in providing opportunities for economic development in Lagos.

In his remark, Mr. Ronald Chagoury, said that the U.S. government was welcome to the Eko Atlantic City, adding that the confidence of the U.S. government in the Eko Atlantic City had reinforced the shared beliefs in the benefits that the city would bring to generations to come.

“We warmly welcome the government of the United States of America to the Eko Atlantic City. The signing of this agreement today signifies the dedication that the

United States of America has always had passion for Nigeria’’, Chagoury said.

He commended the Lagos State government and the Federal Government for their continued support in making Eko Atlantic City a success.

