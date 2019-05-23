UNPAID SALARY: LUTH doctors begin warning strike

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS — MEDICAL doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday, began a two-day warning strike over shortage of doctors, unpaid salaries and victimisation of medical doctors of all cadres by the hospital management.

The doctors, under the auspices of Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, LUTH, who staged a peaceful protest within the hospital premises as part of their actions to press home their demands threatened to commence an indefinite strike should the management fail to accede to their demands.

The doctors, who displayed placards with inscriptions such as ‘They want to silence us, no to victimisation’, Hungry doctor is a dangerous doctor, pay us’, ‘Enforce our security, we don’t feel safe,’ ‘We are overworked and underemployed’ among others said the recent events at LUTH portend grave danger to the medical doctors.

Addressing a press conference shortly after the protest, the President of ARD-LUTH, Dr Kayode Makinde, accused the management of lackadaisical attitude towards the yearnings of the doctors.

Makinde said: “We asked for a minimum requirement to ensure that we have some element of safety in our hospital environment, which is to light up the hospital especially the dark portions. We even gave a reasonable length of time of six weeks, which has since expired but we got nothing.

Shall we then wait until another preventable tragedy befalls us? The painful death of our brother and colleague, Dr Stephen Urueye is still very fresh in our memory.

“We are owed salaries, some up to five months. Our members who have been promoted over a year but the attached benefits have not been paid or underpaid.”

Strike about queries issued — LUTH mgt

Responding on behalf of the hospital management, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. Olufemi Fasanmade said the ongoing strike has nothing to do with the issues they raised but because some of their members were issued queries and they don’t want to respond.

He said: “They are also demanding that the management withdraws the queries and apologise. But to give the strike acceptability, they padded the issue with other matters so that it will appear as if they are fighting for something else to the public.



“They claimed that the management spied on them. But they forgot that some of the children of the management members are part of the forum and some of their members who disagreed with them forwarded the proceedings of their meetings to the management.”