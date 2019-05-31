Unity Bank rolls out financial literacy for children

By Cynthia Alo

In line with the financial literacy initiatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Unity Bank has hosted a spelling BEE Competition to Mark Children’s Day for secondary school students.

The competition was held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to promote youth engagement, create shared value and drive sustainable development initiatives.

Over the years, the Bank has consistently provided financial literacy programs to schools, but this initiative is even more important today as the CBN and other stakeholders have worked out framework for inclusion of financial literacy into secondary schools’ education curriculum.

Commenting on the Children’s Day event, the Group Head, Retail& SME, Unity Bank Plc, Olufunwa Akinmade, stated that “as a financial institution, it is important to positively reflect on the survival of the Nigerian Child from infantile helplessness to independent adulthood.

He added that “the Spelling BEE Competition was conceptualized as an engagement platform to mentor the students for leadership, business and professional responsibility in an atmosphere of fun, excitement and relaxation”.

According to him, the ultimate goal has always been to provide students with tools that would enable them become more conversant with financial services, savings culture and financial management, adding that, the program is designed to effectively stimulate the students with quality entertainment.

The bank is holding the Spelling BEE competition to connect effectively with the aspiration of the Nigerian Child. In this instance, Unity Bank is demonstrating its keen interest in the Nigerian children as much as it is driving the importance of education as a vehicle to empower every child to achieve their dreams and aspirations for the future.