UNILAG crisis: Reps summon Babalakin, V-C, Registrar, others

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS — IN its quest to stem the allegation and counter allegation of gross statutory breaches and violation of Public Procurement Act rocking the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement has summoned the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin; Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Registrar, Bursar and Director of Procurement.

In a letter by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement and addressed to the Chairman exclusively obtained by Vanguard, the affected principal officers are to appear before the lawmakers on 16 May to explain their role in the allegations of gross statutory breaches and violation of the public procurement Act 2007.

The letter reads: “Some of the allegations are that numerous senior officials of the past and current administrations are involved in these abuse, including former and current Vice-Chancellors, former and current deputy vice chancellors, former registrar, former and current bursars, current head of procurement, current dean of students affairs, current director of academic planning and current director of foundation programme.”

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the university Council took place between 10am and 5:20pm.

The meeting, which generated tension on campus with the presence of armed policemen, was not unconnected to the allegations levelled against the principal officers of the institution.

Those in attendance include members of the Council and President of UNILAG Alumni, Mr. John Momoh.

Efforts to get those who attended the meeting proved abortive as none of them was willing to speak with Vanguard.

Trouble started when Dr. Babalakin issued three separate queries bordering on allegations of travelling without permission, financial impropriety, among others to the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Ogundipe through the institution’s Registrar, Oladejo Azeez.