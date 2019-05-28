Umahi denies rift with Okorocha, says has been awarded Grand Commander of Imo

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state has disclosed that his relationship with the outgoing Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo state is cordial and which, according to him, has been proven by the latter who had awarded him with the Grand Commander of Imo.

Insinuations abound of a strained relationship between both governors over the past four years.

Umahi made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki during a media chat with representatives of media houses across the country, to showcase his performances in four years and projections for his second tenure.

The governor noted that contrary to insinuations of a strained relationship between them, his relationship with the outgoing Imo governor was cordial.

“Okorocha is our leader, a great son of Igboland and we are in very good terms,” he said.