UK strongly behind Nigeria in fight against insurgents

By Vera Anyagafu

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has assured of his country’s continuous commitment to supporting Nigeria and its neighbours in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa, disclosing that his government support is also addressing root causes of the conflict, helping the Nigerian Government to deliver for its citizens in the longer term, including in health and education.

Secretary Hunt made this disclosure during his visit to the World Food Programme (WFP), warehouse in Maiduguri state, Nigeria, while emphasizing that the UK has repeatedly called for the release of all those abducted by Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa and the protection of all civilians.

Secretary Hunt who is on the third day of his week-long trip to Africa, also spoke to people providing life-saving support to millions who have fled their homes following attacks by terrorist groups.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: that,

“People are being forced from their homes by the evils of extremism and terrorism. Boko Haram and Islamic State are the antithesis of the values we all hold dear, and we will continue to support Nigeria in the fight to give people secure, prosperous and happy lives.”

In addition, he noted that the UK has trained over 30,000 Nigerian troops in recent years and is constantly providing a substantial and increasing package of security, humanitarian and development support, including both training and capacity building for Nigerian armed forces deploying in the North East.

Hunt has said that as the second largest humanitarian donor, the UK government was one of the first to respond to the crisis, investing £300 million in live-saving aid over five years to reach over 1.5 million of the most vulnerable people.