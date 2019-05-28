UEIG lauds Okowa for signing Warri/Uvwie, environs area development agency bill

Seeks more projects

The Urhobo Economic and Investment Group, a non-governmental organization and the organizers of the maiden edition of Urhobo Economic and Investment Summit has applauded Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for signing the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency Bill.

According to the Convener, Kingsley Ubiebi, he thanked Governor Okowa for yielding to the call of Urhobo Nation towards bringing the much-needed development and dividends of democracy to the Urhobo people. He also thanked the Governor for revamping Sapele and Ogor Technical Colleges, Vocational Centres and road rehabilitation and constructions across Urhobo Nation.

He noted that the Urhobo people and Deltans were satisfied with his SMART Agenda hence they trooped out to vote him again for a second term in office. He expressed optimism that the second term of Governor Okowa will attract more people-oriented projects not just to the Urhobo nation but the entire Delta State.

While thanking Gov Okowa for performing excellently well in the last four years of governance in the area of Job Creation, Infrastructural development, Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, Sports, Microcredit scheme among others, he wished Governor Okowa success in his second term for a more robust and stronger Delta State.