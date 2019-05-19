Uche Ogbodo sums up story of her life with nude birthday photos

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Uche Ogbodo may have outdone herself this time around by going full blast nude to celebrate her birthday on social media. Since the pictures hit the cyberspace there have been pandemonium of comments, criticisms and views. Dramatic as the pictures may seem, the actress intention is not to sexually harass anyone but to tell the story of her life, as nakedly as possible without hiding any part of it and driving it home artistically as nature may permit.

In her post, she laid bare her struggles, her fears, her yearnings and the life fate had willed her way without asking for it. It tells a bit of how she couldn’t keep a marriage down for more than a year and our life had rocked her boat and how she had fought back. It is a naked story told poetically like a Nollywood script.

Hear her: “I didn’t choose this life, this life chose me. I didn’t choose to be born without a silver spoon, the option wasn’t given to me. I never chose to be born in poverty, to grow up in the ghetto, to drop out of school , I just found myself there. I didn’t choose to be a star, although I knew I was special, my parents knew it too, until Nollywood chose me. I always dreamt and prayed for love, for a real man, a husband, for a happy family , but single motherhood chose me. They all chose me without my permission. The only choice I have is in choosing who I want me to be, a goddess.”

Of course she knew the comments would come, vile and violent, it didn’t bother her, she was sharing a part of her life never known to the world and she did anyways.

“So before you criticise me, pray for me, I need my strength, your strength, and define strength because this woman right here has seen the good, the bad and the ugly. But I survived. A goddess is not afraid to fail. For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right up. For I have what it takes, fierce, simple, crazy, smart, strong, to rewrite my story,” she added.