TUC planning to plunge Nigeria into darkness, TCN tells IGP

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has alerted the acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to an alleged plans by Trade Union Congress, TUC, to cause industrial unrest, which may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The company alleged that documents were being circulated on social media by TUC purportedly to sabotage electricity supply in the country.

It, therefore, invited the police authorities to take proactive measures to forestall any breach of public peace or breakdown of law and order, in the unlikely event that TUC insists on proceeding with its planned actions.

A statement issued by the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, in Abuja yesterday, said: “TCN noted that issues for which the TUC has ill-advisedly declared an industrial action are already subject to a court action before the National Industrial Court Abuja Division, in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/121/19, which processes have already been served the TUC.

“The matter is subjudice and TCN is constrained, by respect for the courts, to refrain from divulging further details, except to enjoin the parties to this pending action – the TUC and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company, SSAEAC, to show utmost respect to the hallowed institution of the court by maintaining the status quo.

We can still negotiate—TUC President

In his reaction, President TUC, Bobboi Kaigama, said: “We are picketing from tomorrow and if picketing is what some people called throwing Nigeria into darkness, then that is caused by MD of TCN.

“It has been a trade dispute case for over one year and he (MD TCN) has been recalcitrant. Ministry of Labour has invited him over time and he remained stubborn.

“Obviously, picketing is our last resort but there is still room for negotiations. We are not interested in picketing what we want is a situation to find an amicable resolution to the trade dispute. And if there is anyone who is going to throw Nigeria into darkness, it is the MD of TCN.’’