Trump’s ban will limit U.S. to inferior, more expensive alternatives- Huawei

Telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics manufacturer, Huawei has reacted to President Donald Trump’s order that bars American firms from selling components and software to the company saying the action will only limit the country to inferior and more expensive alternatives.

A statement by the Huawei Nigeria disclosed that the company is ready to engage with the US government to come up with effective measures to ensure product security.

The statement read: “Huawei is the unparalleled leader in 5G. We are ready and willing to engage with the US government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security. Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers. In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei’s rights and raise other serious legal issues.

“Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

[READ ALSO]

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

The fallout began when Google following Trump’s order, cut off support to Huawei in recent days for many Android hardware and software services.

VANGUARD