Troops rescue 29 women, 25 children from Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

…Destroys 2 terrorists’ logistics vehicles

…Arrest 2 soldiers,1 policeman over possession of illegal arms, ammunition

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army disclosed Monday morning that its troops of 22 Brigade,engaged in Operative Lafiya Dole, in collaboration with local vigilantes,rescued 54 persons abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The army,in a statement by its acting spokesman,Col. Sagir Musa,said out of the number,29 were women while 25 others were children of various ages and sex.

The statement which said the troops’ success was during a clearance operation carried out into the hinterland of the state last Saturday,,also said its troops of 145 Battalion, operating at Zari – Kasake and Jumachere villages in Damasak general area of Mobbar Local Government Area of the state,discovered and destroyed two Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics vehicles.

It disclosed that two soldiers and a policeman from the Police Mobile Force unit were arrested at checkpoint for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

The statement read in full:”Troops of 22 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole in collaboration with local vigilantes have continued moving into the hinterland on clearance operation to destroy Boko Haram terrorists.

“Consequently, on the 11th of May 2019, troops effectively cleared Ma’allasuwa and Yaga – Munye villages in Borno State.

“No encounter with Boko Haram terrorists was made as they run away before troops’ arrival leaving behind 54 suspected kidnapped victims.

“Out of the number, 29 are grown up women and 25 are children of various ages and sex. They have all been rescued.

“Similarly, at Zari – Kasake and Jumachere villages in Damasak general area of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 145 Battalion Operation LAFIYA DOLE on clearance operation discovered and destroyed two Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics vehicles.

“Deserted BHTs make up shift accommodation was also destroyed.

“Additionally, Mopol Sergeant Markus John – Personal Number – PNo 383106 was arrested at Njimtilo check point along Maiduguri – Damaturu road in possession of 2 magazines, 146 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and one round of Anti Aircraft Gun concealed in his bag while on transit to Lagos State.

“Recall that on the 10th of May 2019, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, arrested 14NA7113208 Private Paul Ojochegbe and 12NA672586 Lance Corporal Oko Eke in possession of one disassembled AK 47 Rifle at the same N’jimtilo check point.

“Nigerian Army will remain resolute in ending terrorism and other forms of insecurities across the country, and reiterate its appeal to the public to continue to provide useful information about suspicious movement of terrorists/criminals wherever they are seen hibernating in Nigeria.”