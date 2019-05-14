Troops rescue 29 women, 25 children from Boko Haram in Borno

By Joseph Erunke &Nasir Muhammad Gusau

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Army disclosed, yesterday, that its troops of 22 Brigade, engaged in Operation Lafiya Dole, in collaboration with local vigilantes, rescued 54 persons abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

This came as two persons were reportedly killed while others were abducted at Kanoma village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, yesterday.

The army, in a statement by its acting spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said of those rescued,29 were women while 25 were children.

The statement, which said the troops’ success was during a clearance operation carried out into the hinterland of the state last Saturday, also said its troops of 145 Battalion, operating at Zari-Kasake and Jumachere villages in Damasak general area of Mobbar Local Government Area of the state, discovered and destroyed two Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics vehicles.

It disclosed that two soldiers and a policeman from Police Mobile Force Unit were arrested at a checkpoint for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

2 killed, others abducted in Zamfara

Reports from Kanoma village indicated that armed bandits stormed Kanoma village and launched a violent assault on the inhabitants killing two persons and kidnapping many.

A source revealed that the incident occurred around 5:30pm few hours before the breaking of fast by the villagers.

The district head of Kanoma village, Alhaji Ahmad, confirmed the incident, which claimed the lives of Malam Sani Maikasuwa and Ibrahim Nuhu.