Troops kill many terrorists, recover arms, ammunition in Borno

…Clear 11 villages of terrorists

…2 soldiers wounded

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army, Sunday, said its troops of 121 and 192 battalions engaged in Operation Lafiya Dole,in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force,JTF and local vigilantes, killed unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists during clearance operations last Friday,in Borno State.

Similarly, the army said five villages which harboured the terrorists,were cleared during a simultaneous operation code named “Operation Hard Strike.”

It further said troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison, deployed at Forward Operation Base in Gajigana town of the state,ambushed and exterminated unconfirmed number of terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town and troops’ location.

” Two soldiers were wounded during the encounter, are stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital,”a statement by the acting Director of Army Public Relations,Col Sagir Musa,said.

The army,in the statement, said particularly:”At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists, three of them were neutralized, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped.”

The statement said items recovered during the operations included one AK 47 Rifle,three magazines,50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one magazine bandollier.

The statement read in full:”Troops of 121 and 192 Battalions of Operation Lafiya Dole in collaboration with Civilian JTF and local vigilantes, had on the 10th of May 2019 continued with clearance operations to end Boko Haram terrorism.

“Consequently, the troops effectively cleared Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages of Borno State in a simultaneous operation code named “Operation Hard Strike”.

“At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists, three of them were neutralized, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped.

“Simultaneously, troops of 192 Battalion advanced along Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages where they cleared a scout of Boko Haram terrorists. A make up shift shelter for suspected insurgents was destroyed.

“Similarly, on the same Friday the 10th of May 2019, based on credible intelligence, troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison deployed at Forward Operation Base Gajigana ambushed terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town/troops’ location. Uncomfirmed number of terrorists were exterminated. Two soldiers were wounded during the encounter, are stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital.

“Additionally, 177 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with the Civilian JTF cleared Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata and Bamzir villages. At Furfur village, troops had exchanged fire with BHTs which led to the death of 1 terrorist and the underlisted items were recovered:

a. 1 x AK 47 Rifle

b. 3 x Magazines

c. 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition

d. 1x Magazine Bandollier

“There was no casualty on the troops or the Civilian JTF.

“The General Officer Commanding 7 Division Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, while on assessment visit to FOB Gajigana, enjoined the troops to remain decisive and intensify efforts in eliminating the remnants of the terrorists. He also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff to them and the entire troops of the Theatre Command for the latest successes in the fight against terrorism.

“Nigerian Army used this medium to thank those who provided the information that led to the recent successes achieved so far, and urged members of the public to continue to be more forthcoming with useful information about the terrorists in their respective localities to the nearest army location or security agency for necessary action.”

