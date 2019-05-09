Troops kill bandits in Kaduna, recover weapons

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops on Operation Harbin Kunama , 1 division have successfully raided a armed bandits camp in Kaduna during which 2 bandits were killed in the shootout that occured.

The Army said, “Following credible intelligence from a good Samaritan, a patrol team of 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA), at about 4.30 am of Wednesday the 8th of May 2019, raided a bandits’ den at Gonan Bature East of Rijana and Kasarami farm house in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The abondoned Kasarami farm house was reportedly forcefully occupied by criminals and had been used as a shelter and a place where victims of kidnapping were kept.

“During the raid operation, contact was made with the hoodlums with fierce exchange of fire that led to the extermination of two bandits and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

A statement by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said items recivered are 2 AK 47 Rifles, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 51 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 2 techno cell phone

“The Nigerian Army is committed and determined to protecting life and property of all Nigerians, use this medium to thank the good Samaritan for providing the information that resulted in the successful raid operation.

“Nigerian Army will continue to sensitize and also request members of the public to support it and other security agencies in their efforts to checkmate terrorism, banditry and other assorted crimes in Nigeria, by providing credible information about the hideouts and movements of suspicious persons in their respective communities”.