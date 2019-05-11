Troops kill 5 bandits, recover arms after overrunning 5 camps

*We ‘re winning war on banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery nationwide —IGP Adamu

*Orders Resuscitation of Operation Safer Highways Motorized Patrols

By Kingsley Omonobi, Joseph Erunke- Abuja.

THE Defence Head quarters, yesterday, said combined forces of 818 Battalion in conjunction with troops of Operation Sharan Daji, killed five bandits in Sabon Birni and Dangulbi villages in Sokoto State.

The acting Director of Defence Information,Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the troops also overran five bandit camps during which some arms were recovered.

The statement said the troops also conducted cordon and search operations in some suspected hideouts in Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.”

“During the sting operation, troops arrested suspected bandits who revealed their hideout, where troops recovered one locally made rifle, a pistol, three shotgun cartridges and one stolen motorcycle.”

According to the statement:”In an intensified effort to rid the North West part of the country of bandits and other criminal elements, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to record successes, as combined forces of 818 Battalion deployed for Clearance Operations in conjunction with troops of Operation Sharan Daji recently over ran and cleared bandits enclaves in Sabon Birni and Dangulbi villages in Sokoto State.

“ In a coordinated operation, the troops further raided and dislodged bandit camps at Gobirawan and Gidan Garba forests, killing five bandits while others fled in dissarray abandoning their camps, following the superior fire power of the troops.

“ The gallant troops also recovered four motor cycles, two Ak 47 riffles and one locally fabricated gun.

“In a similar operation, troops conducted cordon and search operations in some suspected hideouts in Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. During the sting operation, troops arrested suspected bandits who revealed their hideout, where troops recovered one locally- made rifle, a pistol, three shotgun cartridges and one stolen motorcycle.

“In a separate operation also in Benue state, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Agagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area, last Thursday had a fierce encounter with armed herdsmen along Azoom river bank.

“In the fire fight that ensued, troops routed the herdsmen and recovered three locally made rifles, one AK 47 magazine, 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one machete. The troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing criminals.

Meanwhile, Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has said that statistics of crime fighting against armed banditry, kidnapping and armed robberies in the country shows that the Nigerian Police is winning the fight.

Justifying the report, he said indications from the national crime profile of the country, from April 1st, 2019 to date, show a significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the Police.

In this regard, he said, “Within this period, 157 kidnappers were arrested across the country in April while 13 have so far been arrested in the first week of this month of May”.

Speaking during a meeting with Senior Police Officers including DIG, AIGs, and Command CPs, IGP Adamu said, “Kaduna State recorded the highest number of arrested kidnappers with 18 suspects, followed by Plateau state with 17 suspected kidnappers. Edo state followed with 15 and 10 each from Niger and Zamfara states.

The IGP disclosed that 218 armed robbery suspects were arrested in several operations by the Police in various commands in April, 2019 while 57 have so far been arrested in the first week of this month of May.

“FCT recorded the highest number with 42 arrests, followed by Edo state with 28, Oyo state with 24, Anambra state with 22 and Imo state with 21 suspects.

Furthermore the IGP said, “147 firearms of various description were recovered in April, 2019 while 50 have so far been recovered in the first week of the month of May. Lagos and Zamfara states topped the list with 22 recoveries each, followed by Edo state with 21, Delta state with 20, 12 in Kaduna state and 11 in Niger state.

Expatiating on the arrests and recoveries, IGP Adamu said, “The fundamental import of these statistics is two fold. Firstly, that we are winning the fight against crime and criminality. Secondly, that from the rate and pattern of arrests and recoveries made in recent times by Police, it could be discerned that the rate of arrests of offenders and recoveries connected to the crimes have been on steady increas