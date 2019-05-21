Transport fares spike in April

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Despite the decline in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, the average fare paid by passengers for bus journey intercity, air journey and journey by motorcycle increased month-on-month (MoM) in April 2019.

The bureau, yesterday, in its Transport Fare Watch for April 2019, said that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 0.77 percent MoM to N1,604.36 in April 2019 from N1,592.07 in March 2019 while the fare for air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.33 per cent MoM to N30,721.19 in April 2019 from N30,620.19 in March 2019.

It also said that the fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased marginally by 0.01 per cent MoM to N116.30 in April 2019 from N116.29 in March 2019.

However, the Bureau noted that the average fares paid by commuters for a bus journey within the city and waterway passenger transport declined during the period under review.

The NBS also stated: “States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N305.00), Cross River (N284.00) and Abuja Federal Capital Territory (N280.00) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Sokoto (N132.00), Abia (N130.70) and Bauchi (N95.00).

“States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,050.00), Borno (N2,550.00) and Adamawa (N2,400.00) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1000.50), Bauchi (N985.00) and Enugu (N945.00).

“States with the highest airfare were Abuja Fct (N35,500.00), Kwara (N35,150.00) and Jigawa (N35,050.00) while states with the lowest airfare were Katsina (N25,500.00), Nassarawa (N25,400.00), and Oyo (N25,200.00).

“Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 0.01 per cent MoM and 9.46 per cent YoY to N116.30 in April 2019 from N116.29 in March 2019.

“States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Ondo (N191.00), Rivers (N190.00) and Ogun (N188.00) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Kebbi (N60.00), Adamawa (N55.00) and Jigawa (N55.00).

“Average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport decreased by -0.15 percent MoM and by 5.21 percent YoY to N542.32 in April 2019 from N543.16 in March 2019.

“States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Bayelsa (N1,900.00), Rivers (N1,756.00) and Delta (N1,500.00) while states with the lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Niger (N195.00), Gombe (N170.00) and Borno (N125.00)”.

In its latest PMS report, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), stated: “Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and increased by 0.4 per cent MoM to N145.9 in April 2019 from N145.3 in March 2019.”