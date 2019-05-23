Trans-Forcados-Pipeline fire outbreak occurred in Kantu community – Eyiangho

Trans-Forcados-Pipeline, TFP, fire incident of May 19, 2019 happened in Kantu community in Gbaramatu kingdom along the Chanomi creek in Warri South-West Council area of Delta State.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard at his Warri residence, Kantu Community Trust Chairman, Comrade Felix Odetsuli Eyiangho said: “The fire outbreak occurred on our land in Warri South-West Council area of Delta State and not anywhere in Burutu Local Government Council area as purported by some people.

“The General Manager Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, operators of the facility, Sylvester Okoh who had earlier confirmed the incident to newsmen in Warri can also confirm that the incident occurred on Kantu community land in Warri South-West not Burutu as reported by some national dailies. We, therefore, urge all the relevant authorities to know the right people to discuss with so as to avoid confusion and unwarranted altercations”.