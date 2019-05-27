Towards Actualising the Nigerian dream: The Gbajabiamila Factor

By Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Life’s experiences have shown that certain things that naturally come with distinctions. They are simply immanent with the presence of luster in persons. It’s in this context that it becomes truer the maxim ‘when you make your marks, you will attract erasers.’

The maxim, in itself seems to have special relevance for the person of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the personality whose credentials looms with luster borne out of dumbfounding distinctions. This incredible and meteoric achiever had been a subject of admiration and inspiration to many. As a person, his sheen permeates so well that it attracts detractors to dare attempt to erase it.

The recent vain chase in the name of a suit filled against the man Femi Gbajabiamila is a manifestation of calculated efforts by some elements acting the role of mark erasers, attempting to discredit him. A subterfuge of a sort and a move being made by detractors to disparage him.

Before the coming of the suit against Gbajabiamila, which was not actually meant to stop him but to dent his image and to blackmail him. His credible credentials have been in the public domain, and this, in many ways readily casts a shade of doubt on the intent and timing of the ignoble lawsuit.

As discerning minds would decipher, the intention of the sponsors of the litigation is to dent his image and blackmail him, to possibly box him to a corner and make Nigerians lose confidence in his standing. But Nigerians are not the gullible people that detractors assume they are. His associates are not the easily swayed actors that would fall for such tantrums.

As if the slanderous campaign and devious litigation is made to boost Gbajabiamila’s popularity, his sheen, like fire in the harmattan, against all odds, is soaring to high heights. And the trial is not in any case bruising the confidence of his admirers. If anything, his supporters are even more reassured that Femi Gbajabiamila would emerge the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives regardless of the tantrums being thrown up and down.

Apart from the fact that his political tent, the APC, at this moment, is as united as ever and waxing stronger, leaders of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are putting their weights behind his sturdy genius, knowing what he represents and the values he stands for.

There is no telling the huge shock that detractors did receive over the support notable Nigerians are giving the candidacy of Gbajabiamila. The support he’s currently enjoying from the governors of Anambra, Imo and Rivers states, Willy Obiano, Rochas Okorocha and Nyesom Wike is sending a rude shock down the spine of unbelievers.

Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila is a gold fish that no hiding place. And testimonies about to the extent that he is a ready material for the exalted office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Small wonder he is harvesting profuse endorsement from here and there, even with opposition chiefs stressing that they are giving support for Gbajabiamila and Wase not based on party or ethnic considerations but on the strength of capacity and pedigree.

Of profound import is the stance of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to the effect that his support for Gbajabiamila and Wase is about competency and not on political party affiliation. What greater testimony?

For Governor Obiano, he said his backing of Gbajabiamila as a decision was not difficult to make because he knew Gbajabiamila as a man of integrity. Hear Obiano : I know Gbajabiamila. He is not someone who would say it is black now and it would suddenly turn to white. That is why I’ve been campaigning for him for long.

Obiano is not alone on this. Many Nigerians know what Gbajabiamila stands for and that punctures the evil pursuits of detractors even more. Governor Wike said he would support Gbajabiamila because he had shown over the years to be able, capable and experienced enough to lead the next House. In Rochas Okorocha’s words, ‘My endorsement of Gbajabiamila came before now. Gbajabiamila is not a do-or-die politician, and he even deserves the position without the party endorsement.’

As Nigeria tilts towards the making of new leadership, particularly the ninth national Assembly, we must not loose sight of the fact that among other considerations, one of the pivotal factors that will determine the mileage the nation will reach in the near future is the quality of leadership that Nigerians give her legislative institutions, particularly the House of Representatives where Gbajabiamila has become a personification of distinctions.

He had what is required to change the story and trend of legislature and wrought luminous difference towards making the Nigerian dream achievable. The time to move is now, and we have started right on the side of Gbajabiamila.

Olubunmi Tunji-OJo is an elected member of the House of Representative representing Akoko North East/North – West Federal Consistency of Ondo State.