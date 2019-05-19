Tonto Dikeh’s prayer for new set of boobs is demonic — Uche Maduagwu

By JULIET EBIRIM

Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who recently went viral after asking God for a new set of boobs as her birthday gift. According to him, Tonto Dikeh’s prayers are demonic, and God cannot answer demonic prayers”.

His post reads: “…Stop asking help from Jesus for new boobs, when the one he gave you is perfect, he is a miracle worker, not an artificial breast giver…There is no type of prayer someone will not hear again in Nollywood, please is Christianity now a comedy show?… Other mothers are asking Jesus to help them get more wisdom to train their children in the way of God, forgiveness, to make peace with their exs, and strength to minister salvation and help to humanity as their birthday wish.

You, who claim to be a “radical for Jesus actress” is allegedly asking Jesus to help you acquire a brand new breast. Let us fear this God oh, sometimes over-familiarity with God is bad.”

Continuing, he wrote “In 1 Corinthians 6:19, the Holy Bible says “Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?@tontolet, sorry Ma, Jesus can not answer that your prayer, why can’t you be contented with the perfect boobs God gave you?”