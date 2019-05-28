Tips to keep your family safe from a flood

Floods are considered to be among our earth’s most destructive natural hazards. Within a five year span between 2011 and 2015, the estimated property damage caused by floods throughout the United States was approximately $34 billion.
It is possible for us to mitigate some of the damages caused by a flood, if we are well acquainted with what to do before, during, and after a flood. Mentioned below are some of those flood prevention tips.
Before a Flood: If you already know that a flood is on its way, try your best to take these measures to minimize damage.
- Build barriers such as floodwalls, beams, or levees to protect your home from floodwater.
- Seal all your basement walls with waterproofing materials to minimize seepage.
- Listen to television or radio for updated information.
- Gather as much emergency supplies as possible.
- Bring in all your outdoor possessions such as trash cans, grills, and outdoor furniture.
- If time permits, prevent the back-up of your sewer lines by installing standpipes or backflow valves.
- Households with below grade floors must consider installing a sump pump.
- A flood-detection device can be installed in the basement
- Store water for at least three days: one gallon per person per day considered to be the minimum requirement.
- Complete emergency packing for a probable evacuation.
- If evacuation is necessary, comply without any delay whatsoever.
- Consider moving to higher ground, if a flash flood is anticipated.
- Disconnect all electrical appliances.
During a Flood: There is no denying the fact that facing a flood is a scary experience. However, you must keep calm and continue doing whatever you can to protect your loved ones.
- Turn off your main power switch
- Move all your clothing, important documents, and valuables to higher floors, if there is an option.
- If the rising water reaches alarming proportions, consider moving to higher floors.
- Do not attempt to drive through standing water and flooded areas. A mere depth of six inches can lead to complete loss of control.
- If you are traveling in a car when the water level starts rising, quickly abandon the vehicle and move to higher areas.
- Avoid walking through flooded areas. This can also be dangerous.
- Maintain a safe distance from downed power lines.
- Never touch any electrical equipment if you are standing in water or are wet.
After a Flood:
- If you had to evacuate your home, return only after assurance from local authorities that it is safe to return.
- Before going inside, check for all types of structural damage.
- Find out if the water supply in the community is fit for drinking.
- As soon as possible, service all damaged cesspools, septic tanks, pits and leaching systems.
- Dispose of all bottled water and food items that may have come into contact with floodwater.
- Use a flashlight in areas that are dark.
- Don’t turn the power on without a thorough inspection by an electrician.
- Separate damaged and undamaged items, and start the initial cleanup process as early as possible.
- Clean and disinfect everything that came in contact with floodwater.
- While cleaning, take all protective measures to stay safe from exposure to hazardous materials.
- Consider hiring a professional post-flood cleanup expert.
- Create a detailed inventory of all destroyed and damaged items, and document everything before contacting your insurance agent or company.
Getting back to normal life after encountering the devastation of a flood can take several months or even more. These were just a few tips to help you minimize the damage and get back on your feet within a short time.