Tips to keep your family safe from a flood

Floods are considered to be among our earth’s most destructive natural hazards. Within a five year span between 2011 and 2015, the estimated property damage caused by floods throughout the United States was approximately $34 billion.

It is possible for us to mitigate some of the damages caused by a flood, if we are well acquainted with what to do before, during, and after a flood. Mentioned below are some of those flood prevention tips.

Before a Flood: If you already know that a flood is on its way, try your best to take these measures to minimize damage.

Build barriers such as floodwalls, beams, or levees to protect your home from floodwater.

Seal all your basement walls with waterproofing materials to minimize seepage.

Listen to television or radio for updated information.

Gather as much emergency supplies as possible.

Bring in all your outdoor possessions such as trash cans, grills, and outdoor furniture.

If time permits, prevent the back-up of your sewer lines by installing standpipes or backflow valves.

Households with below grade floors must consider installing a sump pump.

A flood-detection device can be installed in the basement

Store water for at least three days: one gallon per person per day considered to be the minimum requirement.

Complete emergency packing for a probable evacuation.

If evacuation is necessary, comply without any delay whatsoever.

Consider moving to higher ground, if a flash flood is anticipated.

Disconnect all electrical appliances.

During a Flood: There is no denying the fact that facing a flood is a scary experience. However, you must keep calm and continue doing whatever you can to protect your loved ones.

Turn off your main power switch

Move all your clothing, important documents, and valuables to higher floors, if there is an option.

If the rising water reaches alarming proportions, consider moving to higher floors.

Do not attempt to drive through standing water and flooded areas. A mere depth of six inches can lead to complete loss of control.

If you are traveling in a car when the water level starts rising, quickly abandon the vehicle and move to higher areas.

Avoid walking through flooded areas. This can also be dangerous.

Maintain a safe distance from downed power lines.

Never touch any electrical equipment if you are standing in water or are wet.

After a Flood:

If you had to evacuate your home, return only after assurance from local authorities that it is safe to return.

Before going inside, check for all types of structural damage.

Find out if the water supply in the community is fit for drinking.

As soon as possible, service all damaged cesspools, septic tanks, pits and leaching systems.

Dispose of all bottled water and food items that may have come into contact with floodwater.

Use a flashlight in areas that are dark.

Don’t turn the power on without a thorough inspection by an electrician.

Separate damaged and undamaged items, and start the initial cleanup process as early as possible.

Clean and disinfect everything that came in contact with floodwater.

While cleaning, take all protective measures to stay safe from exposure to hazardous materials.

Consider hiring a professional post-flood cleanup expert.

Create a detailed inventory of all destroyed and damaged items, and document everything before contacting your insurance agent or company.

Getting back to normal life after encountering the devastation of a flood can take several months or even more. These were just a few tips to help you minimize the damage and get back on your feet within a short time.