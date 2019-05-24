Tinubu urges Gov. Fayemi to reposition NGF for national development

Lagos – All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has urged the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Gov. Kayode Fayemi, to properly reposition the forum to contribute positively to national development.

Tinubu made the call in a congratulatory letter to Fayemi on Friday, in Lagos.

Gov. Fayemi of Ekiti State emerged as the new chairman of the NGF on Wednesday to serve a three year term from June 2019 to 2021.

Fayemi, who was elected through consensus, was nominated by the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai, and was seconded by Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Tinubu also urged Fayemi to utilise the forum for advancing the frontiers of fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking the country to the Next Level.

He expressed confidence that Gov. Fayemi would deliver on the assignment, given his credentials.

“Please accept my congratulations over your unanimous election as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

“Your election is a mark of respect for you by your colleagues and confidence in your ability to lead them meritoriously for the next two years.

“Having known and related with you over the years, I’m certain that you will perform creditably well given your impeccable credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

“Your experience as the Governor of Ekiti State in the first term, Minister of Mines in Abuja and your remarkable comeback as Governor for a second term have all enriched you for this assignment.

“I hope and pray that you will build a team that will properly position the NGF to contribute positively to national development and advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism,’’ Tinubu said. (NAN)[cap