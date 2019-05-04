Timi Frank backs Pa Adebanjo, says under Buhari, there is no governance

…decries collapse of Security Under APC

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has exppressed support for the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on his recent comment that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be recognised as President-Elect.

Frank said until the Supreme Court determines the true winner of the 2019 presidential election, the President should not be addressed as a president-elect, “He is an illegal President-elect.”

Pa Adebanjo had expressed optimism that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would reclaim his mandate at the court.

The octogenarian also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), wrongly declared Gen. Buhari as winner of the election.

Speaking through a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Frank who commended the elder statesman for his courage in speaking truth to power, added that no matter how long it take, the will of people would surely prevail.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria has very few men like Pa Adebanjo, who can boldly say it as it is. Even at their very old age, hypocrisy is still a meal ticket for so many and that is why illegality reigns supreme in Nigeria.

“Under the watch of Buhari, there is no governance and that is why his appointees are taking advantage of his incompetence to loot public funds. Gen. Buhari has taken the country from bad to worse, and democracy is now getting another meaning under the nose of a failed President,” Frank stated.

Frank also reacted to the worsening security situation across the country, and insisted that all the money meant to buy eqquipment have been stolen by a clique inside APC’s administration.

“Where is the motivation? All the money meant to the purchase weapons have been stolen by the APC government. The President cannot sack the tired and long due for retirement Service Chiefs because the secret of his illegal second term is in their (Service Chiefs) hands.

“A caring President cannot abandon the country when the nation is on fire. Gen. Buhari does not care and that is why he chose to travel for a private matter when his subjects are dying in large numbers to bandtry, kidnapping and hunger.”

On the economy, Frank said the country is now back to recession, adding that unemployment has also gone through the roof with 33.5% of the total population practically begging for their daily bread, adding that the government of the APC has ran out of ideas on how to take the people out of poverty.

“Nigerians should take note that the #NEXT LEVEL Buhari promised the country is now being implemented fully, where insecurity reigns supreme, where hunger and poverty stare Nigerians in the face, job loss and begging is the order of the day, and lack of respect for the rule of law has become the badge of honour for the government of the day.”

He, however, called on leaders of thought, geniue Civil Society Organisations and all Nigerians to speak up and act before the socio-economic situation in the country degenerates irretrievably.