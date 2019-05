Time-line of Killings in Zamfara

WHAT could have resulted in a repeat of the Chibok and Dapchi school girls’ abductions was averted in Zamfara State on Wednesday night when bandits stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Moriki in Zurmi Local Council of Zamfara State.

•March 24: 10 bandits killed by air force at Subudu forest



•April 5: Bandits kill 50 in Kaura Namoda

•April 8: Another 50 killed by suspected armed bandits in Kaura Namoda

•April 28: Army confirms four bandits dead in Shinkafi LGA

•April 23: Troops killed 6 bandits in Kirsa and Sunke in Anka LGA

•April 20: Troops kill 7, lost a soldier in Aljumma Fulani

•April 19: Army kills seven marauding bandits in Aljumana and Ketere villages

•April 13: Air Force, traditional rulers differ on air strikes in Anka

•May 1: Seven killed in Birnin Magaji LGA

•May 1: Bandits abduct 6 in Moriki, Zurmi LGA