Thrilling, amazing moments await as Blue Pictures and Crimson Media premiere Aladdin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Another thrilling and exciting awaits audience today as magic carpet flies into the Sky cinemas in what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

On board the Magic Carpet will be two of Disney’s beloved characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. It is the premiere of this latest Disney movie, which is set to be released by Blue Pictures and Crimson at the prestigious Sky Cinemas, Sangotedo Lekki Epe Expressway.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”

The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

The movie marks Smith’s first time doing a Walt Disney Co film. The remake features many of the elements of the 1992 animated original, for which Williams won a Golden Globe for his voice work.

The Aladdin movie premiere is proudly powered by Sky Cinemas, Sky Mall (Farm Bus stop, KM 46 Lekki-Epe Expressway), and sponsored by Coca-Cola, Dominos, Pinkberry, Coldstone, Vida and Amstel Malta.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers.

Eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

