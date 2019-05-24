Three winners emerge at Three Crowns Mothers’ Day celebration

Three Nigerian mothers have emerged winners at the Three Crowns Mother’s Day celebration in Owerri, Imo State, tagged ‘African Queen of Hearts’.

The winners, Kate Nnwaobi, Chinwe Iroapali, and Veronica Ihemanma took part in the Three Crowns African Queen Mothers Day activities and each won the grand prize of an all-expenses-paid weekend vacation in a luxury resort.

Three Crowns, Nigeria’s #1 low cholesterol milk brand made by FrieslandCampina WAMCO gave a bouquet of Three Crowns Milk to take care of their nutrition.

Expressing her excitement, one of the grand prize winners, Mrs Ihemanma said, “The grand prize is more than worth it for me and I thank FrieslandCampina WAMCO the makers of Three Crowns Milk.”

In her own case, Mrs Nnwaobi observed, “See how Three Crowns milk has brilliantly celebrated Nigerian mothers as African queens. Tell me, what else beats that?”

The third winner Mrs Iroapali said, “It’s been both exciting and fantastic. I am simply overwhelmed. I just want to say thank you to Three Crowns Milk.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Akeem Audu, Brand Manager of Three Crowns Milk said, “The event was an icing on the cake of a campaign which started a few weeks back as a build-up to Mother’s Day 2019.”

“We rewarded Nigerian mothers who shared and uploaded pictures of their different African hairstyles on the brand’s social media pages with the hashtags #ThreeCrownsAfricanQueen #ThreeCrownsMilk” Audu explained.

The uploaded indigenous hairstyles included Shuku, Didi, Koroba, Face-me-I-Face-You, etc and they all attracted exciting comments.

According to Audu, the campaign was aimed at showcasing how Three Crowns cares for and appreciates the mum as the heart of the family”.

While congratulating the winners, the Senior Brand Manager, Omolara Banjoko explained that every mother wears her hair as a crown with great pride and goes the extra mile to make it look beautiful at all times.

She said, “Three Crowns Milk has positioned itself as the visible crown of every mum by nourishing her physical wellbeing with essential vitamins and minerals. It cares for the mum’s heart so she can continue to give her family the best care and love.”

Three Crowns is the only milk endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as a heart-friendly milk brand. The brand has also been consistent in encouraging women to eat and live healthy, and make fitness a lifestyle.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Three Crowns Milk, is the country’s largest dairy company and has been in Nigeria for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. It continues to nourish Nigerians with two flagship brands; Peak Milk and Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand. Three Crowns Milk has for three decades, nourished mothers and their families with essential vitamins and minerals that support their wellbeing.

Vanguard