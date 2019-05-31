Three Crowns Milk shows care for mothers hearts in World Milk Day campaign

Three Crowns, brand of dairy giant FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has launched an ongoing experiential campaign tagged “Breakfast for a healthy heart” in sync with the global theme for this year’s World Milk Day celebration #EnjoyDairy.

The week-long campaign runs May 25 through June 1 at locations in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo. It showcases the importance of milk as a complete meal for everyone, especially mothers.

In Lagos, consumers who buy two packs of Three Crowns refill milk powder from select stores before 12 noon daily win free milk and in other locations, consumers will be served free, milk-based breakfast meals in select neighborhoods on World Milk Day.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, the brand campaign shows commitment to helping mothers keep healthy hearts by providing low cholesterol milk-based meals to over 10,000 consumers on World Milk Day across touchpoints. This is to emphasize the need to stay healthy and implore consumers to enjoy their breakfast with the only heart-friendly milk.

“This campaign is aimed at strengthening our brand’s relationship with our consumers. One of the many benefits of Three Crowns Milk is to help keep consumers’ hearts healthy,” Banjoko said.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO has been leading Nigerians to celebrate World Milk Day every June 1st by raising awareness on the goodness of milk as an important source of nutrition.

The World Milk Day provides an opportunity to focus attention on milk and raise awareness on the significant part it plays in healthy diets. It also re-emphasizes the entire value chain from Grass to Glass. The company showcases on this day how it provides support in improving the livelihood of dairy farmers and their communities by providing a source of income for them.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO aims is to keep milk affordable in Nigeria, ensuring access to quality milk, fortified with the required nutrients; and enlightening consumers on how to make healthier choices and live an active lifestyle.

Vanguard