Three Crowns celebrates African Queens to mark Mothers’ Day

As the whole world counts down the Mothers Day 2019, Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s Number One low cholesterol milk from the stable of Friesland Campina WAMCO is taking its care for mothers to a new height.

The brand has come up with a digital campaign to celebrate, promote and project Nigerian, African mothers in another unique way as it celebrates this year’ Mothers Day. This time around, the iconic brand is focusing the Mum’s hair!

It would be recalled that Mothers’ Day is symbolic and has been set aside world-wide to celebrate and acknowledge mothers. Thus, Three Crowns’ campaign is aimed at celebrating mothers as the crown jewel at the heart of every home.

ALSO READ: Where do mothers come from?

Interestingly, it is an acknowledged fact that the Hair is the Crown of every African Mother. She wears it with great pride and goes the extra mile to make it look beautiful at all times. Three Crowns having positioned itself as the visible Crown of every Mum by nourishing her physical wellbeing and as that milk that cares for mums’ heart so she can continue to give her family the best care as the Queen of Hearts.

The brand is calling on Mums to upload pictures of their African hairstyles that look like a Crown to its social media platforms and they will be generously rewarded for this campaign, as the Senior Brand Manager, Omolara Banjoko explained, will drive conversation around Mums as the crown jewel at the heart of every home with emphasis on her African hairstyles” We know milk is very nutritious and has the essential vitamins especially “Vitamin E” that helps nourish the body inclusive of the hair hence we are calling on Nigerian Queens to show us how well they have nourished themselves. “This aligns with the brand positioning of Healthy Mums, Happy Families”.

While further explaining on the belief that is driving the campaign, the Senior Brand Manager said: “Mums are saddled with physical and emotional responsibilities and often times undervalue her own needs for a great health and a great heart .The campaign is aimed at showcasing how Three Crowns cares and appreciates mum as the heart of the family”.

In her words, “Hair, glorious hair; is the beautiful crown of the African woman; we want to celebrate the different hair styles of the African woman with her nourishing her hair with “Vitamin E” in Three Crowns Milk”.

Some of the hair styles which shall be promoted through the campaign are Shuku, Didi, Koroba, Face-me-I-Face-You, etc, all of which are some of the hilarious names for hairstyles in Nigeria.

While spelling out the details of the campaign, Banjoko explained that the teaser stage will see participating mums acquainting themselves with the details via hashtag #ThreeCrownsAfricanQueen and #ThreeCrownsMilk; while they will thereafter share their hairstyles via the same hash tag #ThreeCrownsAfricanQueen; #ThreeCrownsMilk;. The Campaign phase proper holds between May 6 and May 12 – Mothers Day. During this period, they are expected to upload pictures of their beautiful hairstyles using the hashtag #ThreeCrownsAfricanQueen and #ThreeCrownsMilk.

The grand finale of the campaign will hold in Owerri, Imo State on Sunday, May 12 while the video of the winning hairstyles would be revealed on or before Friday, May 17. The brand advises that the more stylish and regal the hairstyle is, the better, assuring all that there is a reward for their creativity.

Three Crowns, it would be recalled, is the first milk brand to be endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation for its heart-friendly components. The brand is renowned for its fervent care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers, socially believed to be primary care takers, are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families and the society. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making fitness a lifestyle.

Vanguard