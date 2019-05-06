By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Elders Council, have described those calling for the sack of the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Professor Charles Dokubo, as ” myopic and political jobbers,” whose stock in trade is to cause confusion in Ijaw nation while they benefit from their mischievous activities.

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa on Monday, chairman of IYC Elders Council and Ogbo Leaders, Mike Wenibowei, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Ijaw sons into position of trust, noted that the appointment of Prof Dokubo and the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof Nelson Brambaifa is a demonstration of Mr President avowed commitment to the development of the Niger Delta and Ijaw nation.

Wenibowei, who was flanked by other Ijaw elders said: ” We call on all well-meaning Ijaw sons and daughters including the federal government to discountenance the calls for the sack the PAP coordinator by good for nothing politicians because we cannot afford to toy with the hard-earned peace we are witnessing now in the Niger Delta and Ijaw nation.

“On the brazen looting of the PAP Vocational Training Centre, it is to say the least uncharitable, disheartening, disgraceful and downright hypocritical that Izon people will stoop so low and engage in stealing and burglary only to shift the blame on a pious, erudite, amiable Professor Dokubo after all that he has done to help the amnesty programme.

“As we all know Kaiama is the cradle of the Ijaw struggle for emancipation and resource control and we firmly believe that the perpetrators of such criminal acts are not true sons and daughters of Ijaw land because Izon means truth and the truth shall always prevail.”

