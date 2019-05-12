Those against FG’s plan on LGAs funds are anti-people — Onotoye, Lagos APC chieftain

By Olayinka Ajayi

Alhaji Abdulganiu Oluwagbemiga Onotoye is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman for Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. In this interview, Onotoye praises the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, guidelines which outlaw state governments from having a joint account with local governments to protect the latter’s funds, among other issues.

How do you describe the just concluded elections? The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had a good outing. At the time the elections were postponed, everybody panicked as if heavens would fall. But we thank God that the elections were successful and APC won convincingly in Lagos and most parts of the South-West.

But there were reports that the elections were militarised which resulted in very low turnout in Lagos.

It was the making of the Peoples Destroying Party, PDP, to drag us back as a nation. If INEC had not stood their ground, PDP would have dragged us back again as a nation. Everybody knows President Buhari is a man of integrity, he even said that if he lost the election, he would accept defeat. So those that said the elections were militarised had ulterior motives. Because it is not the first time we had military presence in elections in Nigeria. During President Jonathan’s administration, there was military presence during elections. If we had militarised elections, President Buhari would just have ordered INEC to announce the result without anybody voting in the 774 local government areas and all the polling units across the country. But the votes were counted at each polling unit and the result sent to local government collation centre before being taken to the state collation centre, and to the federal collation centre in Abuja. In our own LCDA, we had two wards and the INEC official that came to conduct the elections did well in all the 247 polling units.

How do you describe the disunity among party members in Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA and Alimosho?

Before we assumed office on May 12, 2018, there was crisis but immediately after we had our ward congress, the party executive started reconciling aggrieved members. As we speak, no fewer than 80 aggrieved APC members have returned to the party. Although a few of them are still adamant because of the factional state chairman, as far as we are concerned, we have reconciled most of our party members in Alimosho.

What about the claim of division arising from how Governor Ambode was treated during the party’s governorship primary election?

People usually refer to us in Alimosho as ‘Älimosho 1’ because everyone is aware that we are one. In Alimosho, we believe in the leadership of the APC called ‘D18’ headed by the state Organising Secretary and the leader of our great party in Alimosho, Alhaji Abdulai Enilolobo. In our LCDA, we have G14 which I am part of.

How do you plan to mark this year’s anniversary?

We are waiting for the swearing-in of our governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but on May 12, we are going to have a program on empowerment and every party member in our LCDA will benefit from it. And we are going to hold a special thanksgiving for the leadership of our party.

How do you describe the just approved NFIU guidelines that outlaw state governments from having joint account with local governments?

Lagos local governments under the outgoing administration suffered a serious setback before the NFIU guidelines came. The governor doles out what he feels is okay to each local government across the state, that is the reason most LCDAs like Oke-Odo lag behind and you hardly see any tangible development in our LCDA. So anybody against the NFIU guidelines is obviously anti-people and against development that has direct impact on the people. You can see what happens in Ogun; whenever the state governor tells local government chairmen to sit down, they won’t hesitate because the buck stops on the governor’s table. Can you imagine a governor buying cars for local government officials?

Are the guidelines not an opportunity for local government chairman to embezzle funds?

Council chairmen are bound to be cautious because anti-graft agencies are watching every penny spent. It does not make sense to think that the Federal Government will release funds to the LGAs without tracking how it is utilised. If LGAs are performing, it is President Buhari that would get commendation at the end of the day. The Federal Government won’t want the NFIU initiative to fail.

Do you foresee APC still being a formidable party come 2023?

I remember in 2015 when many people said APC won’t stand in 2019. The 2019 elections have come and gone and the party is still standing and stronger than before. So those saying APC would crumble in 2023 will be disappointed and put to shame.